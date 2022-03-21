Craig Parry was disappointed with the dropped points.

The Tigers missed a host of clear-cut chances as Brewers’ goalkeeper Harry Fisk produced a man-of-the-match display to earn his side a point that could prove vital in their relegation battle.

And Parry expressed his frustrations after the stalemate.

“I asked for a reaction from last week and they have done that and created God only knows how many chances,” said Parry.

“On another day, we would have scored four or five, but we didn’t take our chances and we came away with a point.

“I cannot fault the lad’s commitment and endeavour because they did everything that we have asked of them, they just didn’t put the ball into the back of the net.

“I thought we started a little bit nervous, and it looked like we had the world on our shoulders, and they haven’t now; after today we have six cup finals and a slim hope of getting into the play-offs.

“Once the game settled down, we played the ball through the lines and we got balls into the right areas, so apart from being clinical in the six-yard box, then I cannot put a fault on the performance today.

“Their goalie’s had to get one out of the bottom corner from the left-hand side and I am not sure how he saves the header that he got a right hand onto to save, and he must have made four or five worldies at the end.”

After conceding nine goals in the last three games, Parry was delighted that his side could pick up a clean sheet.

He added: “Seb [Malkowski] pulled off a worldie on the 30th minute but that was the only real shot that they had and apart from him having to be a sweeper ‘keeper, he’s not had too much to do.

“I am glad for them in a way because they have taken some stick from me because I have gone heavy on them the last couple of weeks, and we know at the back it hasn’t been good enough.