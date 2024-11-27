There’s action between Spurs and Forest in 1923, A shot of Meadow Lane in 1927 and Mansfield Town winning the Notts Senior Cup.
And no sports gallery for our county would be complete without cricket and some scenes from Trent Bridge.
1. Forest players in the 1884-1885 season
The Nottingham Forest team are pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images
2. Bulwell Hall
Ladies on the golf links at Bulwell Hall Park in . John Newton built the new Bulwell Hall in 1770 and it was first called Pye Wipe Hall (the old hall was known as Bulwell Wood Hall, and was situated at Hempshill). He died on November 13th 1820. His son, who should have acquired the estate, died twelve days later on the 25th. Upon the death of these, his grandfather and uncle, the Rev Alfred Padley acquired the state and hall by will. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images
3. Spurs v Forest - 1923
Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground in November 1923. Photo: Getty Images
4. Woolwich Arsenal v Notts County
Players of Woolwich Arsenal and Notts County in action during a match at the Manor Ground stadium in Plumstead, London on September 16th 1905. The final score of the game was 1-1. Photo: Getty Images