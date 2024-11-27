Cricket legend Don Bradman is pictured batting during a test match against England at Trent Bridge in 1930.placeholder image
Cricket legend Don Bradman is pictured batting during a test match against England at Trent Bridge in 1930.

Here's 21 stunning black and white pictures showing Nottinghamshire's proud sporting heritage, including Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Mansfield Town and plenty from Trent Bridge

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 10:36 BST
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you this cracking gallery of sport around Nottinghamshire from many years ago.

The pictures include an 1884/85 Nottingham Forest team picture, ladies playing golf in Bulwell in 1910 and Mansfield Town in the 1920s.

There’s action between Spurs and Forest in 1923, A shot of Meadow Lane in 1927 and Mansfield Town winning the Notts Senior Cup.

And no sports gallery for our county would be complete without cricket and some scenes from Trent Bridge.

The Nottingham Forest team are pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885.

1. Forest players in the 1884-1885 season

The Nottingham Forest team are pictured after they won the Notts senior cup. Back (left to right): T Danks, CJ Caburn, SW Widdowson, Tinsley Lindley. Centre: H Billyfield, T Hancock, F Fox, A Ward. Seated: S Norman, JE Leighton, FW Beardsley, G Unwin. Forest also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1885. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ladies on the golf links at Bulwell Hall Park in . John Newton built the new Bulwell Hall in 1770 and it was first called Pye Wipe Hall (the old hall was known as Bulwell Wood Hall, and was situated at Hempshill). He died on November 13th 1820. His son, who should have acquired the estate, died twelve days later on the 25th. Upon the death of these, his grandfather and uncle, the Rev Alfred Padley acquired the state and hall by will.

2. Bulwell Hall

Ladies on the golf links at Bulwell Hall Park in . John Newton built the new Bulwell Hall in 1770 and it was first called Pye Wipe Hall (the old hall was known as Bulwell Wood Hall, and was situated at Hempshill). He died on November 13th 1820. His son, who should have acquired the estate, died twelve days later on the 25th. Upon the death of these, his grandfather and uncle, the Rev Alfred Padley acquired the state and hall by will. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground in November 1923.

3. Spurs v Forest - 1923

Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest at Tottenham's White Hart Lane ground in November 1923. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Players of Woolwich Arsenal and Notts County in action during a match at the Manor Ground stadium in Plumstead, London on September 16th 1905. The final score of the game was 1-1.

4. Woolwich Arsenal v Notts County

Players of Woolwich Arsenal and Notts County in action during a match at the Manor Ground stadium in Plumstead, London on September 16th 1905. The final score of the game was 1-1. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NottinghamshireMansfield TownNottingham ForestTrent BridgeNotts CountyBulwell
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice