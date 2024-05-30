St Joesph's (red and white) v The Vine in Feb 2014.St Joesph's (red and white) v The Vine in Feb 2014.
Here's 20 cracking retro pictures from Worksop's Sunday League - including Langold Old Boys, Langold Lakeside, Gateford Valley, St Joseph's FC and Manton Club

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Jun 2021, 13:53 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 09:50 BST
The Worksop Sunday League has always been a popular place for local footballers to show off their skills – or lack of.

Here we have dug deep into our archives to bring you some great pictures from past seasons.

Some of the players featured come from Stanley Street Galacticos, Hatfield St Leger, Langold Lakeside, The Devonshire, Handsworrh Turf Tavern and Gateford Valley.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get more Worksop sports news and picture galleries, here.

The Stanley Street Galacticos line up to face Hatfield St Leger in October 2014.

1. Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger

The Stanley Street Galacticos line up to face Hatfield St Leger in October 2014. Photo: Barrie Codling

The Langold Lakeside team that faced Edward Inn in Feb 2014.

2. Langold Lakeside v Edward Inn

The Langold Lakeside team that faced Edward Inn in Feb 2014. Photo: Barrie Codling

Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club.

3. Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger

Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club. Photo: Barrie Codling

Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club in October 2014.

4. Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger

Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club in October 2014. Photo: Barrie Codling

