Harworth impressed in a 4-1 win. Pic by John Mushet.

Lying seventh in the league they entertained Clay Cross who were third in the league and still in with a chance of winning the title.

From the kick off Clay Cross were attacking the Harworth goal and on nine minutes they took the lead.

The rest of the first half saw good attacking football from both sides.

With the half time whistle approaching Harworth's Cory Goodwin found the net with a well worked goal.

The second half saw Harworth creating plenty of chances and on 53 minutes a good cross from the left from Rio Allen saw the ball hit the back of Sam Flower and it went into the net, 2-1 to Harworth.

On 74 minutes, having just come onto the field,16 year-old Henry Alton made it 3-1 to Harworth with a shot from inside the penalty box.

On 88 minutes, and also having just come on for Harworth, Alex Bartholomew ran onto a through ball and fired it passed the Clay Cross keeper to make it 4-1.

A Clay Cross attack saw the referee award them a penalty on 91 minutes when one of their players was brought down in the box.

The resulting penalty saw the ball fired high over the ball. The final whistle went with Harworth running out worthy 4-1 winners and putting a large dent in the Clay Cross promotion drive.