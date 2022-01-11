In the Bentley team was none other than Teri Harper, the former World Super featherweight boxing Champion.

Right from the start both sides were playing good attacking football in very cold conditions.

Harworth struck the Bentley crossbar on three occasions.

With some really smart counter attacking football Bentley scored two good goals to take them in at half-time with a 2-0 lead.

The second half saw both teams starting where they left off, playing entertaining football and looking for further goals.

On 62 minutes a goalmouth scramble saw the ball deflect off a Bentley player for a Harworth goal.