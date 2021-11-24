Harworth Colliery Ladies thriving as Rotherham United are beaten in cup
Harworth Colliery Ladies secretary Elaine Thompson says the club is continuing to thrive as its impressive season continues.
Having won three of their opening four league games in the Sheffield & Hallamshire League Division One, last weekend they ran out 3-0 winners over Rotherham United Ladies in the Sheffield Women’s Challenge Cup.
And Mrs Thompson, whose husband Mark is team manager, says interest is continuing to grow.
She said: “We have a squad of around 23 players and have plenty come to watch us each week, with players and parents from the junior teams often coming along as well as a lot of those who follow the men’s team.
"Some come to away games too so it’s great to have built up a following.
"Our aim is promotion this season and things have started well. The standard is excellent and one of our players recently signed for Wakefield Trinity at a higher level so it shows there is scope for progress.
"That said, the squad has a really close bond and the players want to play for us which is also good to see.”
Saturday saw two well-worked breakaway moves saw Abbie France and Grace Sanderson give the home team, who hadn’t played for three weeks, a 2-0 half-time lead.
The second-half was no different with Rotherham laying siege to the Harworth goal, but the home defence held firm.
A further breakaway goal midway through the second-half from Sanderson saw Harworth confirmed in the draw for the next round.