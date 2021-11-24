Harworth Colliery Ladies thriving as Rotherham United are beaten in cup

Having won three of their opening four league games in the Sheffield & Hallamshire League Division One, last weekend they ran out 3-0 winners over Rotherham United Ladies in the Sheffield Women’s Challenge Cup.

And Mrs Thompson, whose husband Mark is team manager, says interest is continuing to grow.

She said: “We have a squad of around 23 players and have plenty come to watch us each week, with players and parents from the junior teams often coming along as well as a lot of those who follow the men’s team.

"Some come to away games too so it’s great to have built up a following.

"Our aim is promotion this season and things have started well. The standard is excellent and one of our players recently signed for Wakefield Trinity at a higher level so it shows there is scope for progress.

"That said, the squad has a really close bond and the players want to play for us which is also good to see.”

Saturday saw two well-worked breakaway moves saw Abbie France and Grace Sanderson give the home team, who hadn’t played for three weeks, a 2-0 half-time lead.

The second-half was no different with Rotherham laying siege to the Harworth goal, but the home defence held firm.