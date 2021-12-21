Harworth Colliery end 2021 with draw at Crowle Colts

Harworth ended 2021 with a 2-2 draw.

From the start in misty and damp conditions both sides were looking for a break through. On 12 minutes Crowle took the lead with a well worked goal. Both sides were evenly match when on 37 minutes Sam Kelly latched onto a ball from Callum Fletcher and levelled the score.

The second half saw both sides looking for more goals. On 59 mins a free kick from the right from Ashley McEwen found Sam Flower who headed the ball past the Crowle keeper.

The Harworth lead lasted for six minutes when Crowle found the net to make it 2-2. With 10 minutes to go a foul on a Harworth player led to most of the players from both sides getting involved in some scuffles. From this the referee sent off one of the Harworth players and booked several more.