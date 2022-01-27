Harworth Colliery defeat Sutton Rovers

Goal scorer Ashley McEwan during Harworth's win.

From the kick off both teams played some good attacking football testing each others defence.

On 15 mins the deadlock was broken by Harworth' s Ainsley Finney with a well worked move.

On 23 mins Harworth increased their lead with another well taken goal by Ashley McEwan.

Sutton stuck to their task and on 26 mins minutes pulled a goal back.

On 32 minutes they made it 2-2 after some poor Harworth defending. Within two minutes of the second half Harworth again took the lead with a fine Sam Kelly goal.

Sutton made three quick substitutions due to injuries and on 70 mins Bayley Lowe made it 4-2 for Harworth. Another injury meant that Sutton finished the game with ten men.