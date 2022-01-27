Harworth Colliery defeat Sutton Rovers
Harworth Colliery got the better of Sutton Rovers in the Central Midland league North with a battling 3-2 win.
From the kick off both teams played some good attacking football testing each others defence.
On 15 mins the deadlock was broken by Harworth' s Ainsley Finney with a well worked move.
On 23 mins Harworth increased their lead with another well taken goal by Ashley McEwan.
Sutton stuck to their task and on 26 mins minutes pulled a goal back.
On 32 minutes they made it 2-2 after some poor Harworth defending. Within two minutes of the second half Harworth again took the lead with a fine Sam Kelly goal.
Sutton made three quick substitutions due to injuries and on 70 mins Bayley Lowe made it 4-2 for Harworth. Another injury meant that Sutton finished the game with ten men.
A hard fought win for Harworth which will give them confidence for Saturday's away trip to high flying Thorne.