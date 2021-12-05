Harworth goal scorer Rio Allen.

After an evenly matched first half hour Harworth won a corner and from this the ball fell to Billy Ball who rounded the Phoenix keeper and scored.

On 49 minutes Ball scored his second again from a corner.

On 52 minutes Phoenix won a corner and from this they scored in the far corner. The away team then piled on the pressure having several attempts at the Harworth goal, including a 35 yard effort which hit the crossbar.

Harworth soaked up the pressure and on 66 mins minutes Rio Allen shot form the edge of the box to make it 3-1.

On 74 mins a dangerous run into the Phoenix box from Sam Flower saw his pass find Rio Allen to score his second.