In very windy conditions both teams were trying to adjust to the conditions and on nine minutes a well worked move saw Collingham take a deserved lead.

Both teams had very few chances and half time saw Collingham leading 1-0.

In the second half the wind dropped with Collingham upping their game and continually looking for a way to the Harworth goal.

On 59 mins they scored their second. Harworth had very few chances and were lacking in ideas. Collingham's defence was solid and on 83 minutes a great move down the right saw them crash in goal number three.

They didn't finish there and on 88 minutes fired in goal number four. The full time whistle was a welcome sound for Harworth team who looked dejected with the 4-0 score line. Their next game is this Friday at home to Askern.