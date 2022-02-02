Harworth are beaten with last kick of the game by promotion-chasing Thorne Colliery

Harworth suffered a gutting defeat to promotion-chasing Thorne Colliery

Lying in second in the league Thorne were looking to continue their push for promotion in the Central Midland League North Division.

Harworth hit the front on the stroke of half-time when Ainsley Finney turned home Aaron Pickergill’s cross.

They were pegged back on 80 minutes following a well hit shot by Evan Fortune-West.

Both teams then cancelled each other out in the midfield of the field for the last ten minutes of normal time.

With both sets of supporters asking where the eleven minutes of added time had come from and with the last kick of the ball Thorne's Callum Verhees found the ball and crashed it past the Harworth keeper.