Happy matchwinner James Hanson has high praise for Worksop Town boss Craig Parry

The Sheepicorns took the lead through Brad Grayson.

But Jay Rollins equalised for the Tigers on 82 minutes before Hanson spectacularly won the game with a stellar first-time volley from 20 yards.

That was the forward’s second goal in as many games, and the former Bradford City and Sheffield United striker has only started 13 of his 17 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring five times.

James Hanson strikes late as Tigers win on Saturday. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“It feels good to be back in the team and scoring,” he said. “The gaffer has been utilising me really well and I have had no complaints.

“I have had a couple of little niggles, but I haven’t really been fully fit to play every game and when we have been winning, there’s been no case to come on. But it has been nice to be back involved and contributing to the team.

“Jay won the header because he has a great leap on him and he has put it back into a great area.

"I sort of had a quick look and saw that the three centre-halves didn’t come and engage me because I was on the edge of the box, so I thought that I may as well hit it.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew. It was one of those that could have gone over the stand or into the top corner and thankfully it went it.

“What helped was it started away from the goal and it was always coming back inside to bend into the top corner.”

The Tigers have now won all eight of their November fixtures so far which has sent them two points clear of second-placed Stockton Town in the Northern Premier League East Division following Saturday’s win.

The title race currently looks to be a two-horse race with Stocksbridge Park Steels a further 11 points back in third.

“It’s been a big month for us and when we were looking at the fixtures, we knew it would be a tough slog,” added Hanson.

“There are a lot of tired bodies in there and we don’t have the biggest of squads and it has been a case of rolling people out.

