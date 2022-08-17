Hamza Bencherif says he is honoured to be named as Worksop Town captain

The 33-year-old Parisian has a wealth of experience under his belt, with several Football League appearances to his name, as well as back-to-back FA Trophy triumphs.

He said: “It is an honour, and I am very proud; it is something I have done in the past and have enjoyed doing.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about the place and the gaffer has given me that responsibility.

Hamza Bencherif - new Worksop Town captain.

“Craig mentioned a few things from last year and he wants to improve on last season and the recruitment shows that.

“From me, I am going to lead by example, and it is something I do naturally even if I didn’t have the armband on. I hope to drive people to their full potential.”

Tigers had an impressive pre-season period, winning eight of their nine fixtures, but lost their opening day clash with Stockton Town.

The Tigers’ skipper explained that Worksop just need to find a way to win.

“Pre-season went well, and the progress and we feel we’ve hit a level of fitness of where we want to be,” he added.

“We’re feeling good physically and the team has bonded well, and everyone gets on well with each other I am excited to see where it can go, but we have a lot more to give.

“The main thing going into the season is for us to find a way of winning no matter what and getting three points.”