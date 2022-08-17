Hamza Bencherif says he is honoured to be named as Worksop Town captain
Worksop Town defender Hamza Bencherif says it is an “honour” to be named as the Tigers’ club captain for the 2022/23 campaign.
The 33-year-old Parisian has a wealth of experience under his belt, with several Football League appearances to his name, as well as back-to-back FA Trophy triumphs.
He said: “It is an honour, and I am very proud; it is something I have done in the past and have enjoyed doing.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about the place and the gaffer has given me that responsibility.
“Craig mentioned a few things from last year and he wants to improve on last season and the recruitment shows that.
“From me, I am going to lead by example, and it is something I do naturally even if I didn’t have the armband on. I hope to drive people to their full potential.”
Tigers had an impressive pre-season period, winning eight of their nine fixtures, but lost their opening day clash with Stockton Town.
The Tigers’ skipper explained that Worksop just need to find a way to win.
“Pre-season went well, and the progress and we feel we’ve hit a level of fitness of where we want to be,” he added.
“We’re feeling good physically and the team has bonded well, and everyone gets on well with each other I am excited to see where it can go, but we have a lot more to give.
“The main thing going into the season is for us to find a way of winning no matter what and getting three points.”
Combative midfielder Sam Wedgbury will act as Bencherif’s understudy as the vice-captain.