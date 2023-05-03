Hamza Bencherif and Sam Wedgbury key signings for Worksop Town's title glory

In the 2021/22 season, the Tigers lacked leadership, and this was an area of concern that was first targeted by the Tigers boss, whose side finished 31 points clear at the summit of the Northern Premier League East Division.

After Bencherif and Wedgbury signed on the dotted line, Parry’s plans fell into place, acquiring several target areas where the Tigers lacked quality. The players retained complimented the incomings perfectly and a small squad packed with characters and quality was ready to get underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parry explained: “The main focus of our recruitment from minute one was that I needed certain positions covering and they were a priority right from the beginning – Hamza and Sam were vital, not just their jobs on the pitch, but off it as well.

Hamza Bencherif and Sam Wedgbury – photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“You cannot do it yourself, so you need leaders in there to be able to drive the professionalism inside the dressing room and sort of be managers in the dressing room when you are not there. With those two over the line, you know they are going to listen to you and you can write your expectations down and confide in them and you know they’ll have your back in the dressing room.

“I would call them giants of men due to the respect that people have to give them because of what they have achieved, and that helps because, in pre-season, everyone is looking at them to see how they are behaving with them being captain and vice-captain. Everyone else has to step in line and that was a key moment for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You then build on that and the infrastructure around that in what you need. I have always prided myself on having a big, dominant centre forward and I was fortunate to get two in Hughesy (Liam Hughes) and Jim (James Hanson) and they’ve done really well together. We then built from the back forward.

“Let’s not forget about the players that were here last year like Liam Hardy, Deegan (Atherton), Vaughan (Redford), Aleks (Starcenko), Luke Hall and others that are still main cogs in the side.