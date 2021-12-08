Jaden Thackery scored twice in the defeat to Clay Cross.

Jaden Thackery bagged two goals, but it was not enough to prevent SJR slipping to defeat after conceding twice in the last five minutes.

“We’re still scratching our heads on how we lost this one,” said Guest. “We dominated an under strength Clay Cross for the majority of the match, but got hit with a knock-out blow in the last minute.”

Both teams faced terrible footballing conditions with heavy rain and wind in the area.

The visitors hit the front when Mason Gee played in Thackery to score.

Clay Cross levelled from a corner to leave it all square at the break.

Thackeray grabbed his second after combining with Ben Brown.