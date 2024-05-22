Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harworth Colliery Football Club have scored a crucial goal in improving safety and security at their ground thanks to some teamwork by two local councillors.

Ward members for Harworth and Bircotes, Coun Joe Horrocks and Coun Lynne Schuller, who is also Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, have donated £500 from their allocation of Councillor Community Grants to support the club and protect it from future anti-social behaviour and vandalism, as well as improving facilities for spectators.

Jonathan Wilson, Chairman of Harworth Colliery FC, said: “We want to thank Coun Schuller and Coun Horrocks for their kind donation.

"We as a club are always looking to improve the facilities here and although the ground and pitches have significantly improved in recent years.

Cllr Joe Horrocks, Cllr Lynne Schuller, Jonathan Wilson Chairman Harworth Colliery FC, Steve Hawkins

"We now need to help secure these areas to help improve the player and spectator experience, which in line with our improvements has grown in numbers over the years.

"We also have a lot of people who use the recreational ground for various reasons and we are looking to improve the walkways and make it safer and more accessible for all.

“With the help of our local councillors, we can now get on with work that will improve the ground and benefit everyone associated with the club and the community.”

The Recreation Ground has been the home to Harworth Colliery FC since 1931.

The ground has undergone changes over the years with the First Team, U21s and the Women’s Team playing their football on the main pitch.

Coun Schuller said: “The football club plays a vital role in the local community and I’m thrilled that we are able to support the club with its improvements so that more people are able to enjoy football and continue to grow the game.”

With the season over, work is set to begin this month, with further improvements including a kissing gate installed on the perimeter fence for the public to access the woods on foot.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities, clubs and organisations that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.