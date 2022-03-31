Worksop's Graham Taylor enjoyed a memorable career in football management, making it all the way to the biggest job in the nation.

Graham Taylor, Lee Westood, Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer and seven other sportspeople who have helped put Worksop on the map

Everyone knows Lee Westwood is from Worksop, most people will know Graham Taylor hailed from the town.

But here are a few other sportspersons who have helped to put Worksop.

1. Ian Bennett

Ian Bennett played 287 times for Birmingham City over a 12 year spell. He lost the 2001 League Cup final against Liverpool after a penalty shoot-out.

2. Jade Moore

Jade Moore currently players midfield for Orlando Pride. She has also represented England at junior levels and made her full debut in 2012.

3. Sam Walker

Worksop's Sam Walker won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and bronze in 2018 as part of Team England.

4. Craig Disley

Craig Disley enjoyed an long career in the lower leagues with the likes of Mansfield Town and Grimsby. He was part of the Bristol Rovers team promoted from League Two in 2007.

