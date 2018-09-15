Gobsmacked Denton lambasts ‘rubbish’ Worksop Town display in Vase mauling

Craig Denton lambasted his side’s performance as ‘rubbish’ after they were dumped out of the FA Vase.

Worksop Town were beaten 5-0 at Winsford United, thanks to a late second half capitulation.

They were just a goal behind until the 66th minute, but conceded four more in the final 24 minutes of the game.

Denton felt they never really got going.

“Not good enough, poor, rubbish to be fair,” he said of his team’s display.

“We’ve started off quite poor, we got one or two chances we thought would have hit the back of the net.

“Their dugout influences the man in the middle, the ref, we get a few decisions go against us, individual errors from several players.

“I’m gobsmacked to be honest.”

Denton felt Worksop were still in with a shout midway through the second half, but things quickly went downhill after Winsford got their second.

“When the second goal went in I still think we could have had a chance.

“The third and fourth goals go in and we start pressing all over the pitch and lose our shape.

“It’s just not acceptable.”