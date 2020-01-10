Goal-shy Worksop Town fall to late goals

Disappointed Worksop Town manager Kyle Jordan admitted that the Tigers’ struggles to score goals was not helping their efforts to move up the league table.

Two late strikes were enough for Glossop North End to snatch a 2-0 NPL South East Division away win and frustrate Jordan.

“Not putting the ball in the net is becoming a problem for us. We did not create a great deal but the ball went in the box a lot from throw-ins and corners. But it did not really happen, so it is a bit of a worry.

“We don’t score enough goals. The ball goes in the box a lot and we should be creating chances and wanting to get on the end things, but we haven’t done.”

Steve Woolley drove wide while Braulio Maeico had a sixth-minute effort turned away at the other end.

Craig Mitchell’s shot was then deflected past the target before the striker side-footed over the bar following a good Ben Rhodes cross.

In the 21st minute Steve McDonnell did well to win the ball off Bakari Coulibaly before cutting it back to the edge of the area, where Woolley fired over.

In the 34th minute the Tigers went even closer when Woolley’s free kick hit the bar and bounced down on the line.

Around the hour Steve’s Wankiewicz’s header was saved after the defender connected with Max Pemberton’s long throw.

Nine minutes from time a fine save by David Reay kept out Maecio’s stroked effort.

But three minutes later Mohamed Sheriff ran through and slotted into the bottom corner.

And in the final minute Maeico made the points save for the visitors with a far post header.

Jordan added: “It was pretty even. They were a very athletic side and worked really hard. They had a lot of players who were very quick and towards the end of the game it stood out – how maybe we would be fitter.

“Every time we have come up against a team like that we have come a cropper. So it is very frustrating.

“I thought we defended really well and restricted them until they scored. The first half was pretty even, perhaps we shaded it but we didn’t threaten the goal really.

“In the second half for the first 10 or 15 minutes we were the better side and were going to go on and win, but then we started to look tired.