Get well Seb! Worksop Town keeper Malkowski ‘stable in hospital’ after Frickley victory

Sebastian Malkowski. Photo: Eric Brown

It was reported that the ex-Poland international went 'down in a heap' while playing for the Tigers in their 1-0 victory at Frickley in the Northern Premier League East.

"Worksop Town Football Club can inform people that Sebastian Malkowski is in a stable condition at the hospital," the Tigers announced last night."

Malkowski was carried from the pitch by teammates in the final minutes of the contest.

Speaking shortly after the match, Worksop manager Craig Parry told the Tigers' YouTube channel: "He's just been taken to hospital with our physio and a couple of our staff and players.

"It's early doors at the minute so nothing I can comment on until I find out, but he's on his way to hospital and in safe hands now so hopefully we hear good news."

Teammate Liam Hardy travelled to hospital with Malkowski.

Last night he tweeted: "Just left the hospital Big Seb is all good and stable now and in the best place luckily not his heart but his stomach!!"