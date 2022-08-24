Frustration for Worksop Town as late goal pegs them back for a draw at Bridlington Town
Worksop Town manager Craig Parry was left frustrated after his side were pegged back by a late goal as the Tigers drew 2-2 with Bridlington Town on Tuesday night, writes Devon Cash.
Goals from Luke Hall and Paul Green saw Worksop lead at the break after Lewis Dennison opened the scoring from the spot.
However, the Tigers failed to capitalise on several missed chances which led to Ali Aydemir levelling the game with 11 minutes remaining.
And Parry spoke of his disappointment that his side could not hang on.
He said: “I was disappointed that we haven’t held onto the game, and I think we should have managed the game out better.
"That is the disappointing thing for me because their second goal was a catalogue of errors.
“You look at the backline at the minute and we have too many square pegs in round holes.
"We have a centre-back playing at right-back and a right-back playing at left-back.
“The reaction was good and once we were in front, I was just happy enough to get in at the break and regroup a little bit.
"I was disappointed with the way we came out and we need to learn to manage the game better, especially with the second-half performance because we didn’t do what we needed to do.
“They tried to overload the wide positions and I think we sank too deep and went into our shells and that said, Seb (Malkowski) hasn’t really had a save to make except the goals.”
The Tigers lost Liam Bateman just before the break, as the full-back landed uncomfortably on his knee after an aerial dual.
The Tigers' boss explained that the initial signs are not good.
“It doesn’t look good at the minute and the early signs are that he has dislocated his knee and that’s another full-back that we lose,” he added.
“We wish Liam well and hopefully we get some good news, and we hope that it’s not as bad as we think.
“My heart goes out to him because of how hard he has worked to get back into the fold.
"But it’s just one of those unfortunate injuries and accidents that happens in football, and I don’t think there was any malice in it from either side.”