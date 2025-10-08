Frustration as Worksop Town fail to do themselves justice in defeat by Bedford Town

Worksop Town boss Craig Parry does not believe his side are doing themselves justice as a 2-0 home loss against Bedford Town on their return to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday made it four defeats in a row.

“It's frustrating really, I think we're better than what we're showing at the moment, especially the last couple of games,” said Parry.

“We conceded another silly goal at the end, a goal that my boy's U7s could score, and it comes from our mistake with the set play. We've got to take a look at ourselves because as much as there were flickers of quality, it just wasn't clinical enough.

“We were sloppy and we need to quickly get things right and cut out the errors. And we need to be braver on the ball at this level.”

Tyrone Marsh puts Bedford ahead at Worksop on Saturday. Photo by Simon Gill.

The first major flashpoint of the match came just 10 minutes in when Josh Phillips was fouled in the penalty area by both Tommy Taylor and Mason O’Malley after latching onto a pass from Marsh.

Referee Mark Bell pointed straight to the spot, and Marsh coolly converted the penalty into the bottom corner.

Worksop responded with attacking intent as debutant Kai Williams broke down the left and forced a corner with a low strike that Nathan Ashmore turned behind.

Phillips then cut inside from the left and curled just wide. The Tigers’ best chance of the half fell to Luke Waterfall, who met a deep cross with a powerful header that went narrowly wide.

Martin Woods tested Ashmore with a strike following a well-worked move involving Liam Hughes, but it was comfortably saved. Aaron Martin then attempted an ambitious long-range volley, again dealt with by Ashmore.

Worksop pushed hard in the second half but struggled to break down a resolute visiting defence. Substitute Leon Lobjoit thought he had created a tap-in for Phillips, only for the goal to be ruled out as the ball had gone out of play.

Marsh remained a danger, flashing a volley just over the bar.

In the final minutes, Gyamfi sealed the win with a drilled strike in off the post.

Worksop now turn their focus to a tough away trip at second-placed AFC Fylde on Saturday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​