Frustrated Worksop Town draw a blank at home to Lancaster City
Despite both Hamza Bencherif and Jay Rollins having the ball in the Lancaster net, Worksop had to settle for a point as both goals were ruled out.
Parrysaid: “I probably feel worse now than I did after FC United.“At FC United, you hold your hands up and say that we were beaten by the better side on the day, but today, if we’d have come off that pitch with five or six, I don’t think anyone would’ve complained.“You need a bit of luck from the officials as well: two goals disallowed, a blatant penalty which at half time he couldn’t even remember, and the linesmen has had to tell him about the situation.“I’m still trying to work out how Hamza’s goal isn’t given too.
"But if you put that to one side we’ve created so many chances there and you’ve got to be more clinical and we’ve got to take more care with our final pass and our final balls. The quality in the final third has to improve.
“But it’s two clean sheets on the bounce, obviously we take some pride in that and as a side as a whole defensively, I thought we were magnificent.”It was also Ben Tomlinson’s 150th appearance for the Tigers. The forward scored the last time we faced Lancaster in 2010 in a 2-1 victory and Parry was pleased with his progress as a coach and his ability to use him off the bench where needed.He said: “He’s a vital member of what I'm doing.“He’s been magnificent in the role he’s taken up for us and we shouldn’t be having to throw him on for the last 10 minutes just to try and do things, it shouldn’t be down to him now.“He’s on to the next stage of his career now and it's another frustration we’re having to throw him on to try and bring back the memories, but it’s great to have him as part of the management team and we’ll carry on working well together.”