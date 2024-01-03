Frustrated Worksop Town boss Craig Parry admits his side were not good enough in defeat to Gainsborough Trinity

Players and staff clap the Tigers' away following at Gainsborough Trinity.

Lewis Butroid’s over-hit free-kick dipped into the far corner past Sebastian Malkowski to give the Holy Blues the lead before Fraser Preston doubled their advantage.

And the Tigers boss cut a frustrating figure after their loss after an extremely poor display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“First of all, I want to compliment Gainsborough; they have a top manager in Russ Wilcox, who knew exactly what he was doing in setting them up perfectly and they old-manned us in many aspects,” he said.

“It’s alright having 80 per cent possession, but it is what happens in both boxes that counts and today, we just weren’t good enough and they worked harder than us and they wanted it more as they wanted to die in their box to defend their goal and we didn’t.

“They were very hard to break down and for all the possession that we had, we didn’t make any clear-cut opportunities.

“Second half, we made some okay chances, but for the possession that we had, it wasn’t enough. It’s alright moving the ball around and keeping it, it’s about what you do with it and we needed to be a lot braver and open up gaps and do a lot of things off the ball that help us get into those positions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was an arrogant performance from us and that’s happened time and time again away from home and this has to stop. At home, we’re flying out of the traps and scoring a lot of goals, but you need to get back to basics away from home and that’s working hard for each other and winning your battles and if you don’t do that then it becomes a leveller.”

Worksop welcome fifth-placed Whitby Town to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

With the Blues arriving on a six-game unbeaten run, Parry wants his side to rise to the occasion.

“They are the form side currently,” he continued. “They are an extremely good side that are very dangerous, and they score lots of goals, so it’ll be a tough gig for us.