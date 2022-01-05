Steven McDonnell has had three spells with the Tigers and was part of Worksop’s Northern Counties East League title and League Cup double-winning side.

His second came under Kyle Jordan’s reign before he was re-signed by manager Craig Parry at the start of this season after a stint with Belper Town.

“It feels good to hit 75 appearances for the club and there are a good number of fans here and they are all great,” said McDonnell.

“Whilst I have been here, we have won a league, won a cup, and this season we are pushing higher and from when I started at the club to where it is now with the changing rooms and the pitch, to go from that first appearance to my 75th it has been a massive change and I am glad to be part of it.

“My favourite moment has to be Penistone [Church] at home. There was a record crowd for the NCEL, and it was a massive game that we won 2-1 and it was a big moment, and the atmosphere was good at Sandy Lane.

“The cup final was a really good moment too, and I think Worksop filled one section of the stand and that season was really good.

“Even this season, I have had some really good moments like scoring two against Cleethorpes because we need to catch them, so it was a must-win game”

That brace against Cleethorpes took McDonnell’s tally to ten for the season and took his Tigers total to 25 goals.

The 30-year-old explained how Parry has helped him become more prolific.

McDonnell added: “He wants to attack teams and we cannot do that every game as sometimes you have to sit in and do the other side of the game.

“But he sets us up to play and has tweaked my position a bit to get into better areas in the box and take chances.

“I think I am doing alright; if Paz (Craig Parry) is playing me then I must be doing alright, so I still think I can improve as a player and we all can as a team and then keep going as good as we can.”