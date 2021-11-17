Forward loving life at Worksop Town after first start

Sam Ackroyd got his first start for Worksop Town

The 19-year-old joined the club in the summer from Parkgate, where he continued to play on dual-registration whilst being drip-fed into the Tigers’ first team.

Ackroyd netted 10 goals with the Steelmen before being handed his maiden start against Dunston and experiencing his first full game in the 3-2 loss against Marske United last Tuesday.

“I am loving every minute of it,” said Ackroyd.

“I think when I have played, I have shown my ability and Paz [Craig Parry] has got great faith in me and he has put his trust in me, so now I think I am with the club most of the time and I now can’t wait for the rest of the season.

“I listened to Paz’s interview afterwards and he said I could have done with a more of a competitive game to start with, but I was delighted to get that first start and hopefully, a lot more will come now.

“Paz has certainly put a lot of trust in me, and he said before the game that I just need to do what I do, and we had a game plan that we just stuck to brilliantly to minimise their qualities, so it was good to come in and get 90 minutes.

“I want to play as much as I can whenever I play and it was a good thing that I had been playing at Parkgate to get those 90 minutes, otherwise, I might not have been able to play the full game.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get as many minutes here, so it was good to know that I could drop down [to Parkgate] and play 90 minutes when my game time at Worksop was limited.

“As you could see, the goals were flying in and hopefully, I can bring that form to here.”

The Tigers picked up a poor result against Lincoln United on Saturday; Ackroyd believes it was a missed opportunity for Worksop.

“We didn’t take advantage of them being in the bottom half of the table and I don’t think we created enough chances,” he added.