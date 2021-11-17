Forward loving life at Worksop Town after first start
Worksop Town forward Sam Ackroyd says he is loving life with the Tigers after getting his first starts of the campaign, writes Devon Cash.
The 19-year-old joined the club in the summer from Parkgate, where he continued to play on dual-registration whilst being drip-fed into the Tigers’ first team.
Ackroyd netted 10 goals with the Steelmen before being handed his maiden start against Dunston and experiencing his first full game in the 3-2 loss against Marske United last Tuesday.
“I am loving every minute of it,” said Ackroyd.
“I think when I have played, I have shown my ability and Paz [Craig Parry] has got great faith in me and he has put his trust in me, so now I think I am with the club most of the time and I now can’t wait for the rest of the season.
“I listened to Paz’s interview afterwards and he said I could have done with a more of a competitive game to start with, but I was delighted to get that first start and hopefully, a lot more will come now.
“Paz has certainly put a lot of trust in me, and he said before the game that I just need to do what I do, and we had a game plan that we just stuck to brilliantly to minimise their qualities, so it was good to come in and get 90 minutes.
“I want to play as much as I can whenever I play and it was a good thing that I had been playing at Parkgate to get those 90 minutes, otherwise, I might not have been able to play the full game.
“I knew I wasn’t going to get as many minutes here, so it was good to know that I could drop down [to Parkgate] and play 90 minutes when my game time at Worksop was limited.
“As you could see, the goals were flying in and hopefully, I can bring that form to here.”
The Tigers picked up a poor result against Lincoln United on Saturday; Ackroyd believes it was a missed opportunity for Worksop.
“We didn’t take advantage of them being in the bottom half of the table and I don’t think we created enough chances,” he added.
“From the start of the game, we just wanted to test the ‘keeper as much as we could but we didn’t create enough to win the game and another mistake has cost us.”