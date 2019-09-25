Forest fans gallery on big night at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Forest fans did their club proud last night at Arsenal, despite seeing their side eventually capitulate to a 5-0 Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of the Gunners.

Over 8,300 fans travelled down to the capital on a wet Tuesday night to see the Reds take on top Premier League opposition and made themselves heard all night, even as the game slipped away from them near the end. Here, our photographer Jez Tighe captures some of the Forest fans' faces in the stands - can you see anyone you recognise?

Forest fans at Arsenal. jpimedia Buy a Photo

