Footballer once on the books of Primera Liga side Real Betis aiming to catch the eye with SJR Worksop

Justice Forstine Bolley Babamusa has impressed so far. He was once on the books of La Liga side Real Betis and is hoping to catch the eye in England.

Justice Forstine Bolley Babamusa (18) signed the club a week after arriving from Spain with the aim of thrusting himself into the shop window.

And SJR boss Andrew Guest has been impressed with what he has seen from the Nigerian winger so far.

“It is probably a short term agreement,” said Guest. “From what I have seen he is above our level, there is no doubt about it.

“It's just how high he can go. We gave him a run in our development, I wouldn't say he dominated the game, but when he got the ball you could see he had something special.

“He scored a really good goal where he's gone round loads of players, it was one of those moments when you can see he is something a bit different.