The Tigers created a host of chances that ended abruptly by failing to beat the first man with a poor final delivery.

They were made to rue those opportunities late into the first half as Silas Valladolid-Collins punished a mistake from Jack Broadhead to find the far corner.

As the game went on, it became more and more frustrating for the Tigers, who were reduced to 10 men when Terry Hawkridge was sent off for a late challenge in the centre of the park.

Worksop in friendly action against Partkgate on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Bierton.

But Worksop found an equaliser in the 84th minute as Vaughan Redford capitalised on a loose ball after Josh Womack could only parry a low drive from Broadhead into the striker’s path.

And the hosts found a winner four minutes later as a trialist found the back of the net from a cross to the back post.

“I don’t think we were at our best today,” explained Jeffs. “I thought we tried to do the right things, but it was just one of those days.

“It felt a little bit flat all around today and we do know that we need to be better, but we must give credit to the boys for coming back into the game and I thought we played better with 10 men than 11, where we scored two goals.

“Football is about winning games and we have done that, but we know that we have to improve, and we have some things to work on now.

“Credit to Parkgate, they put 10 men behind the ball, and they held their shape really well and, as I said, we tried to do the right things, it just didn’t come off for us and we got into some good positions, but our quality wasn’t where it usually is.

“We did control the game before they nicked a goal and it just felt that nothing was coming off for us, but we kept plugging away.”

