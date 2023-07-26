News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
'Flat' Worksop Town dig deep to come from behind and beat Parkgate

Worksop Town assistant manager Luke Jeffs believes his side were not at their best during their late 2-1 victory over Northern Counties East League Division One side Parkgate FC, writes Devon Cash.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

The Tigers created a host of chances that ended abruptly by failing to beat the first man with a poor final delivery.

They were made to rue those opportunities late into the first half as Silas Valladolid-Collins punished a mistake from Jack Broadhead to find the far corner.

As the game went on, it became more and more frustrating for the Tigers, who were reduced to 10 men when Terry Hawkridge was sent off for a late challenge in the centre of the park.

Worksop in friendly action against Partkgate on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Bierton.Worksop in friendly action against Partkgate on Tuesday. Photo by Richard Bierton.
But Worksop found an equaliser in the 84th minute as Vaughan Redford capitalised on a loose ball after Josh Womack could only parry a low drive from Broadhead into the striker’s path.

And the hosts found a winner four minutes later as a trialist found the back of the net from a cross to the back post.

“I don’t think we were at our best today,” explained Jeffs. “I thought we tried to do the right things, but it was just one of those days.

“It felt a little bit flat all around today and we do know that we need to be better, but we must give credit to the boys for coming back into the game and I thought we played better with 10 men than 11, where we scored two goals.

Football is about winning games and we have done that, but we know that we have to improve, and we have some things to work on now.

“Credit to Parkgate, they put 10 men behind the ball, and they held their shape really well and, as I said, we tried to do the right things, it just didn’t come off for us and we got into some good positions, but our quality wasn’t where it usually is.

“We did control the game before they nicked a goal and it just felt that nothing was coming off for us, but we kept plugging away.”

Worksop welcome Harborough Town on Saturday for their penultimate friendly and Jeffs believes the Tigers can turn it around in terms of performance. “It’ll be a tough game,” he added. “We know that they are and if they weren’t, we wouldn’t be playing them. We need to keep plugging away and not get frustrated. I am confident things will fall into place.”

