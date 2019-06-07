Fearless Worksop Town skipper Danny Patterson ready for Evo-Stik NPL South/East challenge

Fresh from Worksop Town’s double winning season, captain Danny Patterson is eager for the new campaign in the Evo-Stik NPL South/East to get going after committing to the Tigers for another year.

Patterson skippered the side to NCEL Premier Division and NCEL League Cup glory last season, making 42 appearances along the way and scoring once from the penalty spot against Hemsworth Miners Welfare in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup.

His status was confirmed on the same day as the versatile Max Pemberton to take Worksop’s squad numbers up to 12, with more in the pipeline to add to the solid foundations manager Craig Denton spoke about with the Guardian this week.

Looking ahead to the 2019/20 season, Patterson said: “I can’t wait.

“I know the league and I know what it’s about. It’s a lot tougher than the NCEL. It’s going to be different challenges, different sides, but I think we’ll be up there.

“We’ve signed some good players already. We’ve sent a big statement out with some of the signings so we’re going into the league with no fear and taking it each game as it comes.”

