Some will think that big grounds like Sunderland and Middlesbrough take the title while other fans will look at good locations and food, transport, ease of parking and pubs as other key factors.
There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums match day experiences in the Championship according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.
Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite Championship stadiums and why via our social media channels.
1 / 6