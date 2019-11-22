Familiar face returns to bolster Worksop Town's defensive options

Worksop Town manager Kyle Jordan and assistant James Kay
Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan has bolstered his backline by persuading fans’ favourite Lee Hill to re-sign with the club.

Hill left Sandy Lane in the summer after helping the Tigers to an NCEL League and Cup double in an incredible 25-game unbeaten run from Christmas onwards.

That sequence which saw Worksop go on a 22-game winning run coincided with Hill’s time with the club from January, meaning Tigers never lost a game with him in the side.

And now Hill has returned to provide cover in defence following the long-term injury of left-back Niall Smith, who sustained a broken collarbone last month.

“I’m really pleased that Lee has agreed to come in and help us out when he can,” said a delighted Jordan.

“He is great cover should we find ourselves in a bit of an injury crisis again like we did a few weeks back.

“It is important people don’t expect too much from him.

“He has chosen to have time out this year with good reason, however, I know we can rely on him to run through walls for us if we need him to.

“He is hugely popular both with the lads and the fans, so I am absolutely delighted he has registered again.”

Hill first represented Worksop in the 2017/18 season when he was brought into the club from Maltby Main.

He had a brief spell at Handsworth before rejoining half-way through last season in what proved to be a memorable campaign for Tigers and the player.

Fans will recall his free-kick against Albion Sport and spectacular overhead kick against Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Meanwhile, Worksop’s scheduled NPL South-East encounter with Newcastle Town was postponed last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch and with no game this weekend, the Tigers are next in action on Saturday 30th November against Cleethorpes Town at Sandy Lane.

Worksop will then hope for a run of uninterrupted games with Spalding United visiting before a trip to Sheffield FC on 7th and 14th December respectively.