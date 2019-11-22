Familiar face returns to bolster Worksop Town's defensive options

Worksop Town boss Kyle Jordan has bolstered his backline by persuading fans’ favourite Lee Hill to re-sign with the club.

Hill left Sandy Lane in the summer after helping the Tigers to an NCEL League and Cup double in an incredible 25-game unbeaten run from Christmas onwards.

That sequence which saw Worksop go on a 22-game winning run coincided with Hill’s time with the club from January, meaning Tigers never lost a game with him in the side.

And now Hill has returned to provide cover in defence following the long-term injury of left-back Niall Smith, who sustained a broken collarbone last month.

“I’m really pleased that Lee has agreed to come in and help us out when he can,” said a delighted Jordan.

“He is great cover should we find ourselves in a bit of an injury crisis again like we did a few weeks back.

“It is important people don’t expect too much from him.

“He has chosen to have time out this year with good reason, however, I know we can rely on him to run through walls for us if we need him to.

“He is hugely popular both with the lads and the fans, so I am absolutely delighted he has registered again.”

Hill first represented Worksop in the 2017/18 season when he was brought into the club from Maltby Main.

He had a brief spell at Handsworth before rejoining half-way through last season in what proved to be a memorable campaign for Tigers and the player.

Fans will recall his free-kick against Albion Sport and spectacular overhead kick against Harrogate Railway Athletic.

Meanwhile, Worksop’s scheduled NPL South-East encounter with Newcastle Town was postponed last Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch and with no game this weekend, the Tigers are next in action on Saturday 30th November against Cleethorpes Town at Sandy Lane.

Worksop will then hope for a run of uninterrupted games with Spalding United visiting before a trip to Sheffield FC on 7th and 14th December respectively.