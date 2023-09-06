FA Cup win over Sheffield FC a well timed break from league pressures for Worksop Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jay Rollins put the Tigers ahead on 13 minutes when he applied a deft touch to Josh Wilde’s knockdown to take the ball past Edd Hall.

Hall was beaten again three minutes later as after Liam Hughes won a flick-on to send Vaughan Redford through, Hall was left in no man’s land as Redford lobbed the keeper from 20 yards out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry Hawkridge drilled home a third goal of the afternoon as he latched onto Rollins’ cutback to curl a shot into the right bottom corner.

Vaughan Redford nets for Tigers against Sheffield. picture by Lewis Pickersgill.

Luke Aldrich pulled a goal back for Sheffield on 86 minutes as he slid a shot under Paul Cooper, but Redford netted his brace in added time to restore the Tigers’ three-goal advantage as he tapped home from Rollins’ low cross.

And Parry believes his side benefited from being away from the league for this weekend after a relentless opening three-week period.

“It was nice to have a break,” he added. “I think we needed that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think we just needed to come out of the league and take a little bit of pressure off us and go into a different competition. It also just helped the lads that were struggling with a little bit of a fitness issue and give them a little bit of time off.

“It allowed them to have some time in the treatment room or let them sit on the bench and we’ll use them for 10 minutes at the end and it gives everyone a little reset button to go again in this month.

“I thought it was a good performance, especially in the tough conditions with the heat, meaning that the energy levels that we did give was pleasing, so we take the 4-1 win and progress.”

The Tigers return to NPL action as they travel to the New Manor Ground to face Ilkeston Town on Saturday. Parry expects a difficult game. “They have started very well,” he added. “We know that it is going to be a difficult game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s always been a difficult place to go. But it is like most seasons, we have to do our away trips and take as many points as we can away from home and try and maximise our points at our place.