Luke Morris enters the pitch during the FA Cup defeat.

The Tigers were beaten 6-0 by step three side Bromsgrove Sporting, with the only positive coming in the form of Under-21s starlet Morris, who played the final 18 minutes of the tie.

And Morris, whose father Tony made over 100 appearances for Worksop, was delighted to be given an opportunity at the weekend.

“I was buzzing to get on; I just need to keep working hard to stay in the first team,” said Morris.

“Paz [Craig Parry] just told me to enjoy it, defend properly, and go out there and take it all in.

“I thought I did some bits well and there are areas for development, and I just need to keep pushing on.

“Making that block on the line really boosted my confidence; I had to just keep it out of the net.

“Knowing that my dad has played for the club makes it special and he’s told me that he is very proud of me, and I just need to keep pushing on – it would be nice to do what he did and play for the first team for many years.”

Tigers boss Craig Parry hailed the club’s youth system after the progression of the defender from the Under-21s.

He added: “It is games like this where he is going to learn, coming on and playing against that standard and I hope he goes away and thinks ‘wow, this is the quality that I’ll be coming up against’.

“He has probably done better in the 20 minutes that he has been on than the majority of our players did.

“He must take huge credit away from this game and he must be immensely proud of himself, and his family must be proud of him, which I am sure they are.

“We need to keep that product coming through to produce our own.

“I have said it from minute one that my ambition is to not only get a competitive side out of this division and through the leagues but to get homegrown talent in there as well.

“I think the club is in a strong position with Laurie [Griffin] and his team to do that and achieve that feat.

“It has come on leaps and bounds and today, Luke is one of those products to come and make his mark in the first team.”