Ex-Worksop Town boss Craig Denton is back in football

Former Worksop Town manager Craig Denton is back in football - two weeks after leaving the Tigers.

Denton, who guided Worksop to the NCEL Premier league and cup double in 2018/19, has been appointed the new manager of Barton Town.

He takes over the reins of the struggling Swans, fourth from bottom in the NCEL Premier Division after seven games of the season.

Denton was in the stands to witness only their second league win of the season on Saturday, in a 3-0 victory over Albion Sports.

Denton said: “Super excited to have agreed to become the manager of Barton Town Football Club. After meeting with the chairman and club officials it was an absolute no-brainer for me. So impressed with the infrastructure and the club’s vision.”

Rob Watson and Wayne Thompson will join Denton as joint assistant managers, while James Humpheries has been confirmed as goalkeeper coach.

Denton’s first game in charge of Barton will be Saturday’s home game against Eccleshill United.

A Barton Town statement welcomed the ex-Worksop boss to the club. It read: “Denton has pedigree as a manager, transforming Rainworth into a top Premier Division side before their voluntary relegation. He then led Worksop to promotion last season in a fantastic campaign for the club.”