Ex-Worksop Town boss Craig Denton 25/1 with bookies to be the new Lincoln City manager

Bookies have quoted former Worksop Town boss Craig Denton at odds of 25/1 to be the next Lincoln City manager.

The Imps are looking for new management after the Cowley brothers made the big step up for the Huddersfield Town job.

Denton quit the Tigers on Tuesday after members of the board expressed disappointment over their start to the season.

Denton told them he would resign if they did not give him 100 per cent backing and they immediately accepted his resignation.

He has said he now wants a break from the game before weighing up options but has immediately been linked to a vacant post.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth is 6/4 favourite to return to the club he played for and become the new boss.

Ian Culverhouse is 4/1, Michael Flynn 2/1, Jamie McCombe 8/1 and ex-Notts County boss Kevin Nolan 10/1.

Former Chelsea and England star John Terry is quoted as 14/1.