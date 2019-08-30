Ex-Sunderland defender close to signing for Charlton Athletic, Glasgow Rangers winger nears Rotherham United move, released Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper on trial at Blackburn Rovers

Here are the latest rumours from League One and League Two (30th August 2019).

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has confirmed Celtic and Sunderland's interest in Greg Taylor - but neither side has tabled an acceptable bid. (Sky Sports)

The Black Cats have turned their attentions to alternative left-back targets after seeing a £750k offer rejected for the 21-year-old. (Football Insider)

Former Sunderland right-back Adam Matthews is close to signing a one-year-deal with Charlton Athletic following his release from Wearside. (South London Press)

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett wants to add one more recruit before the deadline, however will wait until after the Blackpool game to make a final decision. (Portsmouth News)

Rotherham United are close to signing Rangers winger Jake Hastie on loan. He reportedly rejected a move to Leeds United earlier in the summer. (Evening Times)

Former Bolton Wanderers owner Ken Anderson walked away with £240,000 from the sale of the club to Football Ventures. (Bolton News)

Blackpool are set to sign Sean Scannell from Bradford City with Harry Pritchard potentially heading in the other direction. (Blackpool Gazette)

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton hopes to sign another player from Everton after missing out on Callum Connolly to Lincoln City. (Fleetwood Today)

Former Everton, West Brom and Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe is training with Doncaster Rovers. No permanent contract has been mentioned. (Doncaster Free Press)

Blackburn Rovers have handed a trial to goalkeeper Ben Garratt after he released by Crewe Alexandra. (Football Insider)