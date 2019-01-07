Ex-Chesterfield winger Gboly Ariyibi joins Motherwell on loan

Gboly Ariyibi, an ex-Spireite who was a transfer target to return to Chesterfield earlier in the season, has gone to Motherwell on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old American winger left Chesterfield to join Forest for an undisclosed fee in January 2017. But despite impressing for the club’s U23s’ side, he has failed to make a single first-team appearance.

Last season, Ariyibi had loan spells at Milton Keynes Dons, where he made 28 appearances, and Northampton Town, where his time was plagued by injury.

Now, he is off to try his luck in the Scottish Premiership, and joins Motherwell alongside another former Forest player, striker Ross McCormack.

He said: “I am delighted to join and I can’t wait to get started.

“I have heard a lot of good things about Motherwell and the league, and as soon as I spoke with the manager, I knew that was where I wanted to go.”

Motherwell sit ninth in the 12-team table at present. Manager Stephen Robinson said: “We have been tracking Gboly for quite some time and I am really pleased to get this deal agreed and over the line.

“He is a fast-footed, speedy forward player who can play on either flank or through the middle.

“He fits the type of profile we were looking for and will, hopefully, provide a different dimension in the forward areas.”

Ariyibi, who has represented the USA at U23 and U20 levels, started his professional career in the UK at Leeds United, where he played twice duiring the 2013/14 season.

He joined Chesterfield in August 2014 and after initially struggling to make an impact, he became a first-team regular, earning himself a contract until 2017.

In three seasons at the club, he made 96 appearances in total and scored four goals, producing form that began to alert several Championship clubs. From the start of the 2016/17 campaign, Ariyibi was an ever-present until his move to the City Ground.

Despite relegation to the Vanarama National League, Chesterfield were hopeful they could tempt the American back to the club on loan after his opportunities at Forest became limited.