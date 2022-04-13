The Tigers missed a host of chances at the weekend, but it was a lapse in concentration at the back post that allowed former Worksop winger Ify Ofoegbu to drift in a slot the ball past Sebastian Malkowski on 14 minutes.

And Parry was left scratching his head after the full-time whistle.

“I am trying to work out how we have lost the game, looking at the chances at the end where we hit the post, hit the bar, cleared off the line; I honestly do not know how we haven’t scored and won this game,” said Parry.

Worksop on their way to a 1-0 defeat by Ossett on Saturday.

“I asked the lads for a performance – I am not interested in the results from now until the end of the season – and it is just about putting in the performances that the fans would be proud of and, to be honest, I thought we put in a good performance in that wasn’t perfect, but it was good.

“I saw a lot of fight and the lads now know that they’re playing for their deals for next season, and I have been transparent with them, and I have told them about our plans for next season and the signings that we have actually gone and done, so they’re fighting to be here next season.

“Sometimes it is hard when things are against you, and I felt for them today as they applied themselves a lot better.

"They showed pride and passion and they fought for the shirt which is all you can ask for.”

The Tigers blanked for the fifth game in a row at the weekend; however, Parry stressed that the focus is not on goalscoring, but on his side proving themselves.

He added: “I am not going to put any pressure on the lads in there on goals and getting the ball about.

"I want them to play with freedom, and I want them to show me, the management staff, the chairman and the fans that they want to be here and fight for the shirt.

“It is up to them to show me they want to be here on that side of things, so instead of putting an emphasis on goals scored, I just wanted them to do their jobs.

“Unfortunately, today we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, and you could be asking a different question because on another it could be three or four.