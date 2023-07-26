News you can trust since 1895
Emphatic friendly win for Worksop Town against AFC Mansfield

Worksop Town beat AFC Mansfield 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, writes Ronnie Langhorne.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

They gained an early lead when Luke Hall swung the ball into the area, where an unmarked Vaughan Redford was on hand to head home.

James Hanson doubled the lead for the Tigers on 19 minutes. Hall beat his man again down the right and whipped in the perfect cross, Hanson’s diving header was too powerful for the keeper and he found the net. Worksop hit a third two minutes before half-time when Jay Rollins' delivery was met by Redford, whose side-footed volley cannoned in via the post. On 47 minutes, Josh Wilde headed across goal to Rollins, who was on hand to nod into an empty net.

The Tigers made it five with 15 minutes left. Regan Hutchinson’s cross was towards Redford; however, the cross was parried by the keeper straight to Jack Broadhead, who side-footed home to finish off an emphatic victory.

