Empahtic win over Stafford Rangers moves Worksop Town up to second place

Worksop Town moved up to second in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Stafford Rangers on Tuesday night, writes Devon Cash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers proved to be a difficult, resolute side in the opening period, but they were picked apart on 38 minutes when Paul Green headed home from Colin Daniel’s cross.

The floodgates opened in the second period as Green profiteered from an Andy Burns mistake to run through on goal and whip the ball past the keeper. Luke Hall then added a third with a deflected strike from range before captain Hamza Bencherif’s volley squirmed under Cameron Belford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall bagged his brace late on, finishing well from a surge into the area. And Green was pleased with the Tigers’ possession play.

Paul Green celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Stafford Rangers. Pic by RBI Photography.

“They caused a couple of problems in the first-half and were hard to break down. But we moved the ball really quickly and we took our chances when they came,” he said.

“It’s always nice to go into the break with a goal’s lead and we kept doing the right things and we kept moving the ball quickly and interchanging and we finally broke the deadlock which was something that we deserved.

“We were a constant threat going forward and very rarely did they have much possession, and it was a dominant performance from start to finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They had to change the way they played and there were a lot of gaps created which allowed us to slide our wide players in to create chances and that’s why we scored five in the end.

“At the tender age of 40, it’s still great to be out there and we’re still enjoying our football and you can see the energy that I still bring to the team and chipping in with a few goals is good.

“I am really enjoying my football at this moment in time and may that continue.”

The Tigers travel to third-placed Warrington Rylands at the weekend as they look to maintain their runners-up spot in the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green added: “We’re deservedly in second place tonight and we move onto Saturday where it’ll be tough and they’re third and they’re there for a reason, so we need to be on the top of our game.