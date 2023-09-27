Emily Myatt hits four goals as SJR Ladies win at Cardea in League Cup opener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the third game on the trot SJR scored inside the first minute.

Straight from the kick off the ball was played into Amy O'Brien who delivered a quality pass into Lilly Brown, who controlled the ball expertly and slotted into the net.

Five minutes later O'Brien played into Murphy who flicked the ball into the path of Brown, and she was upended in the box for a SJR penalty.

Four-goal Emily Myatt.

From the spot Murphy coolly converted to make the score 2-0.

SJR seemed to take their foot off the gas at this point and allowed Cardea back into the game. Cardea forced a great save from Olivia Walker, before SJR had a great solo effort by O'Brien tipped over the bar by the Cardea keeper.

Murphy had a couple of chances to extend SJR's lead, but the keeper was equal to the task.

Unfortunately, a Cardea free kick on the stroke of half-time wasn't dealt with and the ball was somehow bundled into the SJR goal.

The half-time talk was about the usual next goal being decisive.

At this point it turned into the Emily Myatt show.

She scored SJR's third when an Amy O'Brien shot was parried by the keeper into the path of the onrushing Myatt to smash home.

Murphy then rounded the keeper but the defender blocked on the line.

But a mis-kick from the Cardea goalkeeper fell into the path of Myatt, and she shouldered off the defender and cracked the ball into the roof of the net to put SJR in full control.

A ball into the box by the impressive Aimee Roper couldn't quite be converted by the equally impressive Lauren Cundy.

Another Myatt break created a chance for the hard-working Lauren Bell, who forced another great save out the Cardea keeper.

A mad SJR spell brought Cardea back into the game when they scored two goals from corners to bring the score to 4-3 and put Cardea in the ascendency.

SJR quelled this fightback when Tammy Hessey played a great ball into the feet of Myatt, who turned the defender and slotted into the keeper's far left corner.

The game was finished moments later when Murphy carried the ball forward and dropped the ball between the keeper and defender for Myatt to force home her fourth and the team's sixth.

It wasn't the greatest SJR performance of the season, but everyone played their part in a game where the result and getting into the next round of the cup was more important.

It's cup action again this week as the ladies travel to Kiveton to play in the FA Cup.

SJR Worksop A Ladies also romped to a 6-1 win at Eckington.

SJR paid for a nervous start against a weakened Eckington team when they went 1-0 down but then found their feet.

With Sosan working tirelessly on the right, Beth Gingell helpeing out massively on the front line, Holly Smith solid in defence with Olivia Jacobs, Latisha Whittaker and Ebony working the full back positions SJR looked to play freely.

A number of chances could have seen them 9-1 up at half-time but their stand-in keeper did well.