Eighth successive win for Worksop Town

Delighted manager Craig Denton was full of praise for his in-form Tigers as Worksop Town made it eight wins out of eight on Saturday.

Knaresborough Town were dispatched 4-1 in front of more than 400 fans — with Worksop scoring twice in each half before conceding in stoppage time — to leave the Tigers second in the Premier Division of the Northern Counties East League.

Worksop Town FC v Knaresborough Town, pictured is Captain Danny Patterson

Denton said: “I thought our first-half performance was excellent again.

“We were well drilled, we gave them a message before the game and the lads performed.

“We came into half-time 2-0 up, but that first 10 minutes in the second half we knew Knaresborough would have a little.

“I thought we had to see that through, and I thought we did.

Worksop Town FC v Knaresborough Town, pictured is Deegan Atherton

“We had one or two tired legs, which made me make a few changes.

“Overall, 4-0 would’ve been a fair result but we conceded at the end.

“But the lads in that dressing room have come out and performed in front of 400-plus fans. When the pressure is on you it’s tough and I’m just delighted for them.

“They really stuck to their script and worked hard.”

Worksop Town FC v Knaresborough Town

Worksop broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when a Max Pemberton long throw was headed into the path of Matthew Sykes, who dispatches a thunderous volley into the back of the net.

Six minutes before half-time a good advantage was played by the referee after Steve Woolley was fouled, allowing Craig Mitchell to slip in Steve McDonnell.

The forward waited until the keeper had rushed off his line before doubling the Tigers’ advantage.

Worksop withstood pressure at the start of the second period before Craig Mitchell intercepted a poor back-pass and made it 3-0.

Late substitute Lynton Karkach made an instant impact, racing away from his marker before rifling a shot home for the Tigers’ fourth four minutes from time.

Four minutes into stoppage time the unlucky Woolley deflected in a cross for a consolation for Knaresborough.

Mitchell, whose strike was his 12th of the season, added: “We’re in a brilliant position. Knaresborough Town are a good outfit, but the pace that we’re playing at and the quality we have is unbeatable at times.

“Sykes’ goal was second-to-none and an unbelievable strike.

“The team’s work-rate and Macca’s [Steve McDonnell’s] pace all give us a really good chance to keep winning games, so long may that continue.”

The forward, who netted his 12th goal of the season, then explained how the goal panned out.

“You’ve got to just take your chances. The defender was struggling for pace and the ball drops and sticks on here, so I thought if I could just get around him then I’d be in. The ‘keeper came out to me, so I had a decision to make. I knocked it around him, kept a level head, and put it in. It was a good finish, but a better result.”

The front line have been firing on all cylinders of late, netting 13 goals in five games.

Craig wanted to give the man in between the sticks some credit for keeping the visitors at bay.

“Dave [Reay] again was great, he did really well. He is pulling out save after save and has improved his kicking. It comes from the back and starts at the front and Dave has done a massive job for us this season.”