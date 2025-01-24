Luton Town have made an improved bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Kone, 21, is under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left. He has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have come in the league.Luton Town have made an improved bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Kone, 21, is under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left. He has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have come in the league.
Luton Town have made an improved bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Kone, 21, is under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left. He has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have come in the league.

EFL transfer window: Lincoln City turn down Plymouth Argyle bid, Luton Town step up striker purisuit and Colchester United sign MK Dons defender

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:41 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 07:58 GMT
The January transfer window is here for another year.

And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.

Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.

Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle have seen a £250,000 bid rejected for Lincoln City captain Paudie O’Connor as the defender enters the last few months of his contract. The Irishman has been a key component to the Imps side, since joining in 2022 on a free transfer from Bradford City.

1. Imps turn bid down

Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle have seen a £250,000 bid rejected for Lincoln City captain Paudie O’Connor as the defender enters the last few months of his contract. The Irishman has been a key component to the Imps side, since joining in 2022 on a free transfer from Bradford City. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Luton Town have made an improved bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Kone, 21, is under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left. He has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have come in the league.

2. Luton make improved offer

Luton Town have made an improved bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Kone, 21, is under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left. He has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have come in the league. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Colchester United have signed defender Jack Tucker from fellow League Two side Milton Keynes Dons for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old, who signed from Gillingham in 2022, has figured only intermittently this season.

3. Dons defender on the move

Colchester United have signed defender Jack Tucker from fellow League Two side Milton Keynes Dons for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old, who signed from Gillingham in 2022, has figured only intermittently this season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Swindon Town have signed Burnley forward Joe Westley on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old spent a month on loan at National League side Rochdale in October and scored three times in a 13-game loan at fellow National League side AFC Fylde last season.

4. Swindon complete loan deal

Swindon Town have signed Burnley forward Joe Westley on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old spent a month on loan at National League side Rochdale in October and scored three times in a 13-game loan at fellow National League side AFC Fylde last season. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EFLLincoln CityLuton TownMK Dons
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice