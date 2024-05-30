EFL Latest: Follow the latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from around League One and Two throughout the day
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday May 30.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
Some reaction from the boss
Steve Evans
“Joe has just had a couple of wonderful seasons at Burton and been outstanding for them, “He has a left-foot wand; he’s Ben Pringle-esque in terms of his left foot and, of course, supporters from my last time at Rotherham will fondly remember Ben.
“Ben played wider than what Joe does but his set-piece deliveries, he’ll put them on the money every time.”
Done deal
Joe Powell swaps Burton for promotion-chasing Rotherham.
Cheltenham Town
Cheltenham Town are lining up a move for Torquay United striker Aaron Jarvis. (Gloucestershire Live)
The 26-year-old netted 27 goals in two seasons with the Gulls.
New man at Swindon
Swindon Town have confirmed the appointment of former Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy as their new head coach.
Kennedy has signed a two-year contract with Town to become their head coach ahead of the coming season.
The 48-year-old replaces Michael Flynn in the County Ground dug-out after he departed the club back in January, ending Swindon’s wait of over 130 days for a permanent head coach.
Cash windfall
An improved Premier League deal will help Shrewsbury Town to become a sustainable football club once again, according to chief executive Liam Dooley. (Shropshire Star)
During Covid EFL clubs received payments of around £500,000 to help with running costs.
But after an initial payment during the pandemic, the top flight and the EFL have failed to come to an agreement, and clubs have not received any money.
Welcome back for another day of news from around the EFL . . . . and we head to Shrewsbury to kick things off.
A Welsh call-up for Low
Joe Low has been called into the Wales senior squad for their forthcoming friendlies against Gibraltar on Thursday 6th June and the trip to Slovakia three days later.
The Chairboys defender made his debut for his country in a 4-0 win over Gibraltar in October, and has two goals in five caps for the Wales under-21 side.
Here's what Long had to say about his new deal
Chris Long
“I’m hungry for success in my life, and especially at this club. I feel with this manager and the lads we have got there is no reason we can’t get out of this league next season.
“I love the club and everyone connected to the club. The manager is very good, he’s young and hungry, and the staff behind him are really good as well.
“It’s exciting because we have very good players coming through the ranks and if we can sign some more players who could help us get automatic (promotion) that is the key.
Unfinished business
Crewe striker Chris Long has signed a new deal at the Railwaymen. It will be all about promotion next season.
Speaking to the club website
Callum Dolan
“At first it was obviously devastating, I felt like I was improving with each game but that is part of football.
"I enjoy the physical side of what we do as well as the footballing side, so I will try my best to never complain about an impact injury itself.
“It’s great knowing I’m going into pre-season feeling good and injury free. I’m looking forward to a tough building phase and will be counting down the days until the first game.”