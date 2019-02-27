Edwinstowe footballer has jaw broken by spectator during match

A 24-year-old footballer has needed "plates fitted to his face" after he was attacked during a match.

The Robin Hood Colts player was assaulted by a spectator during an away game for the Edwinstowe-based side at Cotgrave.

Police said he has suffered "potentially life-altering injuries" in the attack on Saturday, February 23, which left him with a broken jaw.

The Samba Nottinghamshire Senior League game Division Two game against Cotgrave Reserves, at Cotgrave Welfare Scheme, Woodview, Cotgrave, was abandoned.

The victim was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre for treatment.

A source close to the player said: "He is not very well, he is out of hospital now, but he has had plates fitted to his face."

A Nottinghamshire FA spokesman has said information about the match is still coming in, but an investigation would be launched.

The spokesman said: "We believe it was a spectator that came onto the pitch.

"We believe the player has had reconstructive surgery."

Police have arrested a 21-year old man following the assault.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 3.30pm on Saturday, February 23, to the report of the assault, which took place during a match being played at Cotgrave Welfare Scheme in Woodview, Cotgrave.

"The victim, a 24-year old man, was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre for treatment for potentially life-altering injuries following the assault.

"The man who was arrested has been released on bail, as detectives continue their work to understand the long-term impact on the victim and establish the circumstances surrounding the assault.

"Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 629 of 23 February."

Robin Hood Colts declined to comment and Cotgrave Reserves have been approached for comment.