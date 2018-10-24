Dinnington Town hold second club day

Dinnington Town Football Club celebrated Non-League Day by hosting their own club day for the second time.

Players from as young as five from the club’s nursery section were joined by many others through the age groups, including the senior section.

Chairman Andy Marshall said: “Everyone came together in a skill-based training session that was designed by Matt Jenkinson (First Team Manager) and Adam Pilgram (Assistant Manager).

“Adam along with our junior coaches delivered the sessions which were built around improving skills and encouraging player confidence with a football at their feet.

“The training drills were enjoyed by all and the feedback from both players and onlookers was very positive.”

The juniors then supported the senior team take on Retford FC.