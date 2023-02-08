After a 2-2 draw against Kirkburton, with goals by Callum Edwards and Kieran Taylor, SJR won the game on a penalty shoot-out and a place in the Sheffield Cup semi-finals.

With a number of players missing, the team had to be patched together and the lack of cohesion showed throughout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SJR got off to a bad start when a Kirkburton player was left unmarked and fired home.

SJR Development celebrate their quarter-final win against the odds.

But on 20 minutes SJR marked their best spell with an equaliser - and with prolific striker Edwards back among the goals, equalising with a persistent solo effort.

Just 10 minutes later it was 2-1 to SJR following good work by Edwards, who again found Taylor, who finished off clinically. For the rest of the half SJR controlled the match and the back four looked in full control with Divine Malikai and Jake Scott putting in fine performances at full back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second half was a scrappy affair, with the Manton pitch not really helping either team.

However, Kirkburton found an equaliser when SJR failed to clear their lines.

SJR thought they’d retaken the lead when the ball was volleyed home at the back post, only to be controversially ruled offside.

Kirkburton then had the better of the last 10 minutes and it took some last ditch tackles and a heroic save from veteran keeper and man of the match Adam Beard to take it to penalties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tenacious Johnson stepped up first, but the impressive keeper thwarted him. Kirkburton then put their first spot kick away.

SJR slotted home next before Beard made his first save to level matters. Next up was Divine, who coolly slotted home, but Kirkburton responded.

Callum was next and made no mistake, but again Kirkburton fired back

Next up was Jay Cover, who produced the best penalty of the match to make it 4-3, and then Beard made a fantastic save to see SJR through to the semis, causing mass celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement