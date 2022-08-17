Derby FA Cup win at AFC Mansfield can kickstart the season for Worksop Town
After a disappointing start to the 2022/23 campaign, Worksop Town are looking to kickstart their season with an away trip to AFC Mansfield in the Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers opened their season with a 2-1 defeat against Stockton Town in a game where Worksop dominated but could only find the net once through James Hanson’s header.
Craig Parry’s side then geared up to turn their fortunes around at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday night. However, sudden torrential rain forced their fixture against Sheffield FC to be postponed due to flooding in the surrounding area on Sandy Lane.
AFC Mansfield progressed into this round after a late 1-0 victory over Corby Town, as former Worksop forward Sam Ackroyd found the net in the 90th minute to set up the tie.
Worksop return to league action on Tuesday with a trip to Bridlington Town.