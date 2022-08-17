Derby FA Cup win at AFC Mansfield can kickstart the season for Worksop Town

The Tigers opened their season with a 2-1 defeat against Stockton Town in a game where Worksop dominated but could only find the net once through James Hanson’s header.

Craig Parry’s side then geared up to turn their fortunes around at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Tuesday night. However, sudden torrential rain forced their fixture against Sheffield FC to be postponed due to flooding in the surrounding area on Sandy Lane.

AFC Mansfield progressed into this round after a late 1-0 victory over Corby Town, as former Worksop forward Sam Ackroyd found the net in the 90th minute to set up the tie.

Worksop lost opener to Stockton Town.