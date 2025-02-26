Norwich City's Borja Sainz has been rated as the Championship's best player this season by the whoscored.com websiteNorwich City's Borja Sainz has been rated as the Championship's best player this season by the whoscored.com website
Norwich City's Borja Sainz has been rated as the Championship's best player this season by the whoscored.com website

The top 20 players setting the benchmark as we approach the business end of the Championship season, including players from Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
These are the best players in the Championship this season.

That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around the Championship each week.

But the list of the league’s 20 best players is not just a who’s who from the top three sides with a Norwich City and Luton Town star taking the top two spots, followed by a QPR defender.

Find out who has made the list here.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in Championship after January transfer window).

Club: Norwich City Position: Left-wing

1. Borja Sainz - 7.22

Club: Norwich City Position: Left-wing Photo: Getty Images

Club: Luton Town Position: Left-back

2. Alfie Doughty - 7.21

Club: Luton Town Position: Left-back Photo: Getty Images

Club: QPR Position: Defender

3. Jimmy Dunne - 7.20

Club: QPR Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Club: Leeds United Position: Defender

4. Junior Firpo - 7.20

Club: Leeds United Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

